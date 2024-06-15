Quintessence of Russian brutal imperialism – Poland's president on Putin's ultimatum

Polish President Andrzej Duda has sharply commented on Putin's ultimatum demands for "peace talks" with Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Andrzej Duda, quoted by Polish radio station RMF FM

Details: Speaking about Putin's demands for Ukraine, Duda called them "impressive". In his opinion, Putin thus showed the entire international community "the quintessence of Russian brutal imperialism".

Quote: "Putin demands territories from which Russian troops have already been driven out," the Polish president said, adding that this already indicates a brutal attack on a sovereign, independent state and unfounded territorial demands.

"Russia says: yes, we will continue to violate international law; we deeply respect the entire international order," Duda said.

He said that Russian imperialism should be condemned, "the head of this dragon should be cut off, and this should happen thanks to the tough position of the free world".

Background:

On Friday, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin presented new so-called "conditions for starting peace talks": Ukrainian troops must withdraw from the entire territory of four Ukrainian oblasts, and Kyiv must declare that there are no plans to join NATO.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that Putin's so-called ultimatum to start "peace talks" aims to disrupt the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared Putin's proposal with the actions of Nazi Germany.

