China's Foreign Ministry responds to NATO Secretary General's accusations of facilitating war against Ukraine

Lin Jian, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, has called on NATO to "stop shifting blame" and "rather do something practical for the political settlement of the crisis" after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accused Beijing of fuelling the war in Ukraine by supporting Russia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to AFP

Details: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on China to answer for Beijing's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

On Tuesday, Beijing said that NATO "should engage in self-reflection rather than arbitrary smears and attacks on China".

"We advise (NATO) to stop shifting blame and sowing discord, not add fuel to the fire and instigate confrontation, but rather do something practical for the political settlement of the crisis," Lin Jian said.

The strategic partnership between China and Russia has strengthened since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but Beijing rejects Western accusations that it is helping Moscow.

Advertisement:

Background:

Last week, the G7 countries said they would continue to take action against entities in China and third countries that materially support the Russian military industry in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

China did not take part in the Peace Summit in Switzerland over the weekend.

Support UP or become our patron!