Russians bombard Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, 1 killed and 11 injured, metro suspends operation – video

The aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv on 23 June. Photo: social media

On the afternoon of 23 June, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. As a result, one civilian was killed and 11 more were injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv

Quote from Terekhov: "One person was killed and five injured as a result of a guided aerial bomb hitting a private residential building. Three more people were injured in another part of the city as a result of a hit on a children's educational institution."



Details: Terekhov stated on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast that strikes were recorded in two districts of Kharkiv: Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi.

As a result of the strike, about half of the city lost power supply, and metro and ground electric transport have suspended operations.

"Now we are working to get more buses on those routes," Terekhov said.

Later, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv blast Military Administration, reported that the number of people who were injured as result of a Russian airstrike on civilian facilities of the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv had increased to ten. One person was killed.

There are two teens, aged 15 and 16, among the people who were injured.

Two of the people who were affected by the attacks are in a severe condition. One person received injuries of a moderate severity.

At 17:07 (local time), Syniehubov reported that the number of casualties had risen to 11. These are people aged 15 to 63. One person is in a serious condition. Others are in a moderate condition. Syniehubov added that a 73-year-old man was killed.

He also stated that an educational institution in the Shevchenkivskyi district was damaged. There was a woman inside who sustained minor injuries. She received medical care. Windows in nearby apartment buildings were smashed and the facades of the buildings were damaged.

In the Kholodnohirskyi district, an area of private houses was hit, with two residences destroyed. A Russian attack was also recorded in the Kyivskyi district, in the industrial zone.

Background:

On the afternoon of 22 June, Russian forces launched four strikes on a district of Kharkiv, hitting a residential building.

As of the evening of the same day, there was information on three people killed and 56 injured in the attack, including three children.

This news has been updated since publication.

