Russian attack on Kharkiv: over 40 people remain in hospital
Sunday, 23 June 2024, 09:45
Hospitals in Kharkiv Oblast are still treating 41 civilians, including three children, injured in the Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on 22 June.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Four patients are reportedly in a serious condition and have undergone surgery.
The condition of the children aged 12 and 13 is moderate, with a positive outlook. Another 17-year-old girl is being treated on an outpatient basis.
Quote: "Unfortunately, this is not the final data because people are continuing to seek medical care after the attack by the invaders."
Background:
- On the afternoon of 22 June, Russian forces carried out four strikes on one of the districts of Kharkiv, including a hit on an apartment building.
- By the evening of 22 June, it was reported that three people had been killed and 56 more injured, including three children.
