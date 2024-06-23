Russian attack on Kharkiv: over 40 people remain in hospital

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on 22 June. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Hospitals in Kharkiv Oblast are still treating 41 civilians, including three children, injured in the Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on 22 June.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Four patients are reportedly in a serious condition and have undergone surgery.

The condition of the children aged 12 and 13 is moderate, with a positive outlook. Another 17-year-old girl is being treated on an outpatient basis.

Quote: "Unfortunately, this is not the final data because people are continuing to seek medical care after the attack by the invaders."

Background:

On the afternoon of 22 June, Russian forces carried out four strikes on one of the districts of Kharkiv, including a hit on an apartment building.

By the evening of 22 June, it was reported that three people had been killed and 56 more injured, including three children.

