Russian attack on Kharkiv: over 40 people remain in hospital

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 June 2024, 09:45
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on 22 June. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Hospitals in Kharkiv Oblast are still treating 41 civilians, including three children, injured in the Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on 22 June.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Four patients are reportedly in a serious condition and have undergone surgery.

The condition of the children aged 12 and 13 is moderate, with a positive outlook. Another 17-year-old girl is being treated on an outpatient basis.

Quote: "Unfortunately, this is not the final data because people are continuing to seek medical care after the attack by the invaders."

Background:

