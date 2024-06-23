Battle for Novooleksandrivka continues, Russians concentrate on two fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

Fighting for Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast is ongoing. Russian troops concentrated their efforts on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts on Sunday.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report as of 22:00

Quote: "Today the enemy concentrated its efforts on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. The defence forces are aware of the enemy's plans and are doing everything they can to disrupt them."

Details: 116 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day. The Russians launched two missile attacks using four missiles, 47 airstrikes (using 70 guided aerial bombs) and 444 kamikaze drone attacks, and fired 3,227 times on Ukrainian positions.

On the Kharkiv front, five Russian attacks were successfully repelled near Vovchansk. Since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have lost 99 servicemen (killed and wounded) and 14 pieces of military equipment, including an armoured combat vehicle, six other vehicles, and three artillery systems.

On the Kupiansk front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled nine attacks. Two combat clashes continue in the areas of Pishchane and Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman front, nine attempts by the Russians to advance in the areas of Kopanky, Makiivka and Serebrianka Forest were recorded yesterday. Four attacks were repelled, and assault operations continue. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian troops.

On the Siversk front, the Russians failed in their attempts to assault Ukrainian positions near Rozdolivka and Vyimka.

Seven attacks by Russian forces were repelled on the Toretsk front. The defence forces are responding appropriately to Russian actions, taking the necessary measures to exhaust their offensive potential.

As in the previous day, the Russians are concentrating significant efforts on the Pokrovsk front. They made 46 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions. The Russians launched more than half of their attacks from the area of Ocheretyne. The situation is tense.

Fighting for Novooleksandrivka continues. Ukrainian troops are taking measures to stabilise the situation and prevent the Russians from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.

Four combat clashes took place on the Vremivka front. Russian assaults were repelled in the areas of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Background: DeepState previously reported that the Russians had captured the village of Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast near the settlement of Ocheretyne and were approaching the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway.

