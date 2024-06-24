All Sections
Series of explosions rock Kharkiv

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 24 June 2024, 01:38
Series of explosions rock Kharkiv
Explosion. Stock photo: DepositPhotos

A series of explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 23-24 June.

Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, a local branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Suspilne reported that a series of explosions had been heard in Kharkiv, presumably somewhere near the city.

At the same time, the Air Force reported that the Russians had launched guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast. 

