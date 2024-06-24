Series of explosions rock Kharkiv

A series of explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 23-24 June.

Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, a local branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Suspilne reported that a series of explosions had been heard in Kharkiv, presumably somewhere near the city.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the Air Force reported that the Russians had launched guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!