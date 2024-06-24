Paratroopers show video of evacuation of wounded under artillery fire and drone attacks

Screenshot: Video by Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian paratroopers have shared footage of evacuating wounded soldiers from the battlefield under artillery fire and FPV drone attacks.

Source: Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; the 71st Jaeger Brigade of the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: It is noted that this video is compiled from several episodes of soldier evacuations.

It highlights the tremendous efforts of the unit's servicemen, combat medics, and evacuation teams to save the lives of their wounded and injured comrades.

The rescue teams lead the soldiers to the evacuation point, from there to the transfer point, and finally to the unit's stabilisation point. This time, even the medics themselves came under Russian fire.

Quote: "Rescue under intense artillery shelling and FPV [drone] attacks. Rescue means constant work with the wounded, stopping bleeding, and providing pain relief. But the reward is priceless. The paratrooper will live and recover."

