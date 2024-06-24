All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Paratroopers show video of evacuation of wounded under artillery fire and drone attacks

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 24 June 2024, 09:58
Paratroopers show video of evacuation of wounded under artillery fire and drone attacks
Screenshot: Video by Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian paratroopers have shared footage of evacuating wounded soldiers from the battlefield under artillery fire and FPV drone attacks.

Source: Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; the 71st Jaeger Brigade of the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: It is noted that this video is compiled from several episodes of soldier evacuations.

Advertisement:

It highlights the tremendous efforts of the unit's servicemen, combat medics, and evacuation teams to save the lives of their wounded and injured comrades.

Advertisement:

The rescue teams lead the soldiers to the evacuation point, from there to the transfer point, and finally to the unit's stabilisation point. This time, even the medics themselves came under Russian fire.

Quote: "Rescue under intense artillery shelling and FPV [drone] attacks. Rescue means constant work with the wounded, stopping bleeding, and providing pain relief. But the reward is priceless. The paratrooper will live and recover."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: war
Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
war
Russians strike civilian infrastructure in morning attack on Odesa, causing casualties – video, photos
Ukrainian Armed Forces deny information about full occupation of Novooleksandrivka
Russia places military facilities near civilian areas in Crimea to deter Ukrainian strikes – ISW
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: