Manufacturer of electric appliances on fire near Moscow – video

The Platan Research Institute in the town of Fryazino near Moscow, which develops and produces electric parts and radio components, has caught fire. Eight people have reportedly been injured in the blaze.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned agency RIA Novosti

Details: The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia reported that firefighters were trying to put out the blaze while nine people may still be on upper floors of the building.

The fire was assigned the third number of complexity. Floors 5-7 are on fire.

Bystanders are posting footage of the massive fire online.

Open reports say the Platan Research Institute manufactures electric parts and radio components.

Updated: Later, Russian media outlet TASS reported with reference to emergency services that eight people had been injured in the fire.

