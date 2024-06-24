All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Manufacturer of electric appliances on fire near Moscow – video

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 24 June 2024, 18:30
Manufacturer of electric appliances on fire near Moscow – video
A screenshot

The Platan Research Institute in the town of Fryazino near Moscow, which develops and produces electric parts and radio components, has caught fire. Eight people have reportedly been injured in the blaze.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned agency RIA Novosti

Details: The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia reported that firefighters were trying to put out the blaze while nine people may still be on upper floors of the building.  

Advertisement:

The fire was assigned the third number of complexity. Floors 5-7 are on fire.

Bystanders are posting footage of the massive fire online.

Open reports say the Platan Research Institute manufactures electric parts and radio components.

Updated: Later, Russian media outlet TASS reported with reference to emergency services that eight people had been injured in the fire.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
Russia
EU introduces measures to combat sale of cultural property illegally exported from Ukraine
EU expands flight ban over its territory for Russia
EU to disburse first instalment of €2.5bn from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine next week
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: