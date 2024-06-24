All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 24 June 2024, 21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The US may announce another military aid package for Ukraine valued at US$150 million as early as on 25 June.

Source: Carla Babb, correspondent of Voice of America, with reference to an American official; European Pravda

Details: Babb said the US would "announce more military aid for Ukraine valued at $150 million as soon as tomorrow". Other media outlets have not confirmed this information.

Advertisement:

The latest US$225 million military aid package for Ukraine was announced by the US on 7 June.

It was made possible after the US Congress approved supplementary funding for the aid for Ukraine and allies valued at US$61 billion after months of delay in April.

Moreover, the US decided to prioritise the supply of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine before honouring other states’ requests. This mainly concerns Patriot and NASAMS missiles.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
USA
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons
US, South Korea and Japan condemn military cooperation between Russia and North Korea
US Secretary of State thanks South Korea for supporting Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: