US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media

The US may announce another military aid package for Ukraine valued at US$150 million as early as on 25 June.

Source: Carla Babb, correspondent of Voice of America, with reference to an American official; European Pravda

Details: Babb said the US would "announce more military aid for Ukraine valued at $150 million as soon as tomorrow". Other media outlets have not confirmed this information.

The latest US$225 million military aid package for Ukraine was announced by the US on 7 June.

It was made possible after the US Congress approved supplementary funding for the aid for Ukraine and allies valued at US$61 billion after months of delay in April.

Moreover, the US decided to prioritise the supply of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine before honouring other states’ requests. This mainly concerns Patriot and NASAMS missiles.

