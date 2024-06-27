MiG-29 fighter pilot describes how he downed two Shahed drones in one combat mission

Shooting down small and low-speed Russian attack drones is not easy for combat aviation, but Ukrainian pilots are well trained and have been practising to effectively fight Shahed UAVs.

Source: press service of Air Command Zakhid (West)

Details: The pilots shared the story of their comrade-in-arms from the 204th Sevastopol Tactical Aviation Brigade who shot down two Shahed drones in one combat mission.

"I had a feeling of confidence. I took off from one of the operational airfields. I said ‘hello’ to the aircraft before the flight, as if telling it telepathically that we had to shoot down a Shahed," says pilot Pavlo.

After he had destroyed one attack drone, he was instructed to destroy another target.

"I then turned to my plane in my thoughts again: ‘We have to do this, you and me – shoot down the second one,’ Pavlo chuckles. "And we did it. It was a sleepless night but a productive one for me, and it ended in a peaceful morning for the Ukrainians who had been targeted by these two enemy drones."

Quote: "Shooting down small and low-speed attack drones is not as easy as it seems. You have to calculate everything carefully: the speed of the aircraft, your manoeuvres in the sky. But we are well prepared, we have practised a lot and are still practising to effectively fight Shahed attack drones. Of course you feel happy that you’ve destroyed a target. But it only lasts for a few seconds, and then you focus on the next flight mission again."

Details: The pilot added that the combat crews of the radio engineering units help them detect their targets, and the personnel at the air control points help the pilots approach them. This is highly coordinated work by a large team.

