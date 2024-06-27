All Sections
Ukraine signs security agreements with Lithuania and Estonia at EU Summit

Serhiy Sydorenko, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 27 June 2024, 16:41
Ukraine signs security agreements with Lithuania and Estonia at EU Summit
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has signed bilateral agreements with two EU and NATO member states on 27 June, as well as a security agreement with the EU.

Source: European Pravda correspondent in Brussels

Details: The signing ceremony was held before the start of the Council of Europe meeting (EU Summit), to which Ukraine’s president was also invited. Zelenskyy signed agreements with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Thus the number of security agreements signed by Ukraine with its partners has reached 20.

So far the texts of the signed agreements have not been made public but it is known that both Estonia and Lithuania firmly support Ukraine’s NATO accession, and both Nausėda and Kallas had declared their commitments to allocate not less than 0.25% of their GDP for the military aid for Ukraine.

On 27 June Ukraine also signed a security agreement with financial commitments with the EU.

