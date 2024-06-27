All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

In May, Russia lost over 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded daily – NYT

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 27 June 2024, 20:54
In May, Russia lost over 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded daily – NYT

The Russian army's losses in Ukraine in May increased dramatically due to the offensive in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, with an average of more than 1,000 killed and wounded per day.

Source: The New York Times (NYT), citing US and NATO intelligence, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to estimates published by the New York Times, Russia lost almost a thousand troops every day in Ukraine in May. At the same time, the Russian army recruits 25-30,000 men per month, which is roughly equal to the number it loses.

Advertisement:

According to NYT sources, such "meat assaults" allowed Russia to achieve one of Vladimir Putin's goals, which was to create a buffer zone along the border to make it impossible for Ukrainians to strike inland.

On the other hand, the recruits Russia sends to the front to replenish casualties are inadequately trained, limiting Moscow's ability to assemble more combat-ready battalions while simultaneously increasing losses.

According to The New York Times, American estimates of battle losses are based on satellite imagery, intercepts, social media communications, and official accounts from Russia and Ukraine.

Advertisement:

According to Western intelligence sources, Russia will not need to conduct any comparable mobilisation or conscription this year because it will be able to replenish losses at the expense of both Russians and convicted Russian mercenaries in Africa.

At the same time, according to NYT sources, Ukraine is busily building fortifications and laying minefields to stall Russia's offensive, putting it in a stronger position.

According to NATO estimates, as of April, the overall losses suffered by Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine were more than 350,000.

UK Defence Intelligence estimates that the total number of Russian losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion likely reached 500,000.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawar
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Russia
Managers of Ukrainian furniture firm suspected of supplying products to Russia worth millions of euros
South Korea imposes new sanctions against vessels and companies from Russia and North Korea
Another Russian satellite broke apart in orbit, leaving pile of junk
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: