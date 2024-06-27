The Russian army's losses in Ukraine in May increased dramatically due to the offensive in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, with an average of more than 1,000 killed and wounded per day.

Source: The New York Times (NYT), citing US and NATO intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to estimates published by the New York Times, Russia lost almost a thousand troops every day in Ukraine in May. At the same time, the Russian army recruits 25-30,000 men per month, which is roughly equal to the number it loses.

According to NYT sources, such "meat assaults" allowed Russia to achieve one of Vladimir Putin's goals, which was to create a buffer zone along the border to make it impossible for Ukrainians to strike inland.

On the other hand, the recruits Russia sends to the front to replenish casualties are inadequately trained, limiting Moscow's ability to assemble more combat-ready battalions while simultaneously increasing losses.

According to The New York Times, American estimates of battle losses are based on satellite imagery, intercepts, social media communications, and official accounts from Russia and Ukraine.

According to Western intelligence sources, Russia will not need to conduct any comparable mobilisation or conscription this year because it will be able to replenish losses at the expense of both Russians and convicted Russian mercenaries in Africa.

At the same time, according to NYT sources, Ukraine is busily building fortifications and laying minefields to stall Russia's offensive, putting it in a stronger position.

According to NATO estimates, as of April, the overall losses suffered by Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine were more than 350,000.

UK Defence Intelligence estimates that the total number of Russian losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion likely reached 500,000.

