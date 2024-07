Vitalii Kim, the Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, has reported that two people had been injured as a result of the strike near the city of Mykolaiv.

Source: Kim on Telegram

Details: Kim reported a "strike outside the city" in a forest belt at 21:54.

He wrote at 23:49 that there were two injured individuals, who have been hospitalised.

