EU urges increased military assistance to Ukraine – summit conclusions

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 28 June 2024, 07:34
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union member states leaders have called for the intensification of military aid deliveries to Ukraine in the EU summit conclusions.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The conclusions state that the EU reaffirms its commitment to providing continuous political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as it takes and as intensively as it takes.

EU leaders condemned the recent escalation of hostilities by Russia, particularly the increased attacks on citizens and civilian and critical infrastructure, especially in the energy sector.

Quote: "As Ukraine exercises its inherent right to self-defence, the European Council calls for the delivery of military support to Ukraine to be  stepped up. In particular, air defence systems, ammunition and missiles are urgently needed to protect Ukraine’s population and critical energy infrastructure."

The European Council also urged the completion of work on assistance measures under the European Peace Facility, which further stimulates the provision of military support to Ukraine.

Background:

  • During the summit, the heads of EU states and governments agreed on the distribution of roles in the bloc for the next political term.

