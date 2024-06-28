Ukraine's Constitution Day: Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi urge Ukrainians to join military

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have noted that the defence of Ukraine is the matter of the entire Ukrainian people. They released their addresses on the occasion of Constitution Day, which Ukraine marks on 28 June.

Source: video address by Zelenskyy; Syrskyi on social media

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our Constitution's first article begins with the word ‘Ukraine.’

And from the first minutes of the war, millions of people proved that Ukraine really comes first for them. Everyone who thought, first and foremost, not of themselves, who understands that in times of war, a key duty comes to the fore.

Article 17 of the Constitution. Protecting Ukraine is the most important function of the state and a matter of concern for the entire Ukrainian people."

Quote from Syrskyi: "While respecting the rights, we must not forget the duties. It is only us who will defend Ukraine! Therefore, I urge all citizens to join the ranks of the defence forces!"

