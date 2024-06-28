All Sections
UK intelligence assesses Ukraine's strike on clusters of Russian attack drones

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 28 June 2024, 12:52
UK intelligence has analysed the strike by Ukrainian forces on a military training ground in the Russian city of Yeysk, where various types of drones were stored.

Source: a review by UK Defence Intelligence on 28 June

Details: UK intelligence reiterated that after Ukraine successfully deprived Russia of the opportunity to establish control over Ukraine’s airspace, Russia has been limited in its ability to use its aircraft.

To overcome this disadvantage, Russia has become heavily dependent on the widespread use of relatively inexpensive drones, which are used to suppress Ukrainian air defences and attack military and civilian targets beyond the range of Russian artillery.

On 21 June, Ukraine reported a strike on the Russian 726th Air Defence Training Centre at the Yeysk airfield.

This base is one of at least five from which Russia has been conducting drone attacks on Ukraine. The strike reportedly destroyed 120 UAVs of various types and injured nine people.

UK intelligence suggested that in the short term, these strikes would cause some disruption to Russia's ability to use UAVs to strike targets deep inside Ukrainian territory from these locations.

However, Russia is likely to disperse its vulnerable bases for UAV operations, and thus this impact is likely to be temporary.

"It is likely that Ukraine will exploit its recent successes and continue with its counter-UAV campaign to the detriment of Russia," UK intelligence added.

Background: UK intelligence marked the first anniversary of the Wagner Group's "March for Justice" in its intelligence review of the Russo-Ukrainian war on 24 June.

They also assessed the risks to the Russian government in connection with the practice of sending prisoners to war against Ukraine.

