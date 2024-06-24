Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed

The Naval Forces of Ukraine have reported that on 21 June they struck 120 UAVs of different types in Krasnodar Krai of Russia jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine.

Source: the Communications Department of the Naval Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The facilities of a military training ground of the 726th air defence training centre (military unit 33859, Yeysk) in Krasnodar Krai have been struck. This facility trains soldiers to operate UAVs of different types.

Following drones were destroyed in the attack:

20 Shahed-136/Heran-2 UAVs;

50 Lantset attack UAVs;

40 ZALA reconnaissance UAVs;

10 SuperCam reconnaissance UAVs.

There are fatalities among the instructors and technical staff from Yelabuga."

Background:

Ukrainian defenders on the night of 20-21 June struck sites where Russian Shahed loitering munitions were stored and prepared for use.

