US to send another aid package to Ukraine with HAWK air defence missiles – Reuters

The Biden administration will announce on Monday a US$150 million aid package to Ukraine, including HAWK interceptor missiles and 155 mm artillery ammunition.

Source: Reuters with reference to sources

Details: The aid package is expected to be presented on Monday, 1 July.

Advertisement:

The package will include other weapons and equipment to support Ukraine's defence needs, in addition to the HAWK mobile interceptor missiles and 155 mm artillery ammunition.

Reuters noted that the Biden administration was responding to Ukraine's strong requests for air defence support, as Russia had been striking at Ukrainian energy facilities in recent weeks.

The package will be provided under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, the mechanism that allows the president to rapidly transfer defence goods and services from US stockpiles to support allies.

Advertisement:

Reuters added that the US had provided Ukraine with more than US$50 billion in military aid since 2022.

Background:

A previous US$225 million military aid package for Ukraine was announced on 7 June.

It was made possible after the US Congress, after many months of delay, approved additional funding for Ukraine and its allies totalling almost US$61 billion in April (Supplemental Act).

In addition, the United States decided to prioritise the supply of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine over other countries that had placed orders. This includes missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS systems.

Support UP or become our patron!