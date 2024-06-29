All Sections
US to send another aid package to Ukraine with HAWK air defence missiles – Reuters

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 29 June 2024, 01:34
US to send another aid package to Ukraine with HAWK air defence missiles – Reuters
US-made MIM-23 HAWK. Photo: Militarnyi website  

The Biden administration will announce on Monday a US$150 million aid package to Ukraine, including HAWK interceptor missiles and 155 mm artillery ammunition.

Source: Reuters with reference to sources

Details: The aid package is expected to be presented on Monday, 1 July.

The package will include other weapons and equipment to support Ukraine's defence needs, in addition to the HAWK mobile interceptor missiles and 155 mm artillery ammunition.

Reuters noted that the Biden administration was responding to Ukraine's strong requests for air defence support, as Russia had been striking at Ukrainian energy facilities in recent weeks.

The package will be provided under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, the mechanism that allows the president to rapidly transfer defence goods and services from US stockpiles to support allies.

Reuters added that the US had provided Ukraine with more than US$50 billion in military aid since 2022.

Background:

Subjects: aid for Ukraineweaponsair defenceUSA
