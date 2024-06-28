All Sections
Finland to send new military aid package to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 June 2024, 11:23
Finland to send new military aid package to Ukraine

Finland has announced its 24th military aid package for Ukraine, a decision approved by President Alexander Stubb following a government proposal.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press service of Finland’s Defence Ministry

Details: The replacement of the equipment included in this batch is estimated to cost Finland approximately €159 million.

The total value of defence equipment supplied by Finland to Ukraine is currently €2.2 billion.

"Finland is committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's unjustified aggression. It is not only about Ukraine but also about the right of all free peoples to a decent existence. We, the Finns, know from our own history how important this issue is," said Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen.

For operational reasons and to ensure the safe delivery of assistance, the exact content, delivery channels, and timing of the package will not be disclosed.

Background: Earlier, Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said that some Ukrainian troops had been trained on Finnish territory, which was the first official confirmation of this fact.

Finland is known to have allowed Ukraine to use Finnish-supplied weapons to strike targets in Russia without restrictions.

Subjects: Finlandaid for Ukrainewar
