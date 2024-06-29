Russians use 16 unguided rockets and 18 air-dropped mines to attack Sumy Oblast

Aftermath of the attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked Sumy Oblast 36 times over the past day, using 16 unguided rockets and 18 air-dropped mines to attack one of the hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "[A total of] 131 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda and Znob Novhorodske hromadas came under attacks."

"Velyka Pysarivka hromada: Russians used 18 air-dropped mines to attack hromada’s territory. In addition, a helicopter from the Russian territory launched 16 rockets (unguided rockets, 16 explosions)."

Details: In Seredyna-Buda hromada, Russian forces used two FPV drones, mortars and artillery for attacks (a total of 23 explosions).

The Russians used artillery, mortars and FPV drones (a total of 25 explosions) to attack Znob-Novhorodske hromada. One civilian was injured as a result of the attacks.

FPV drone and artillery attacks were recorded in Bilopillia hromada (a total of 22 explosions).

Three FPV drones were used to attack Khotin hromada (three explosions).

Esman hromada was hit by mortars and artillery (a total of four explosions).

FPV drones attacked Yunakivka hromada (three explosions).

Krasnopillia hromada was attacked with artillery and FPV drones (a total of six explosions).

Artillery shelling was recorded in Shalyhyne hromada (two explosions).

The Russians used nine air-dropped mines to attack Nova Sloboda hromada.

