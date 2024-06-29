All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump says Russia and China will not be US enemies if US has "smart president"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 29 June 2024, 10:41
Trump says Russia and China will not be US enemies if US has smart president
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Donald Trump has said that if the US has a "smart president", countries such as Russia, China and North Korea (DPRK) will cease to be enemies of the United States. 

Source: Trump during a campaign rally in Virginia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking to a crowd of his supporters, Trump said that the above-mentioned countries do not respect current US President Joe Biden.

Advertisement:

"We have enemies on the outside – China, Russia, North Korea. But they're not really enemies if you have a smart president. They're not enemies, you’ll make them do great," Trump said.

He also reiterated that he would be able to resolve the war between Ukraine and Russia after his election victory and would do so before he entered the White House, although he did not explain how.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • During the debate on Thursday, Trump said that the conditions put forward by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, supposedly as a condition for ending the war against Ukraine waged by Russia, were unacceptable.
  • It is also worth noting that Trump's advisers presented him with their plan to end the war in Ukraine. It outlines that Trump may cut off military aid to Ukraine if it refuses to hold peace talks, while Moscow will be warned that any refusal to negotiate will lead to increased support for Kyiv.
  • Trump's headquarters said that the priority of his potential second term would be to end Russia’s war against Ukraine as soon as possible. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: TrumpUSARussiaChina
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Trump
Trump rejects Putin's proposals about ending war against Ukraine
Trump's headquarters outlines his vision for ending Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump threatens to cut off further aid to Ukraine "prior to taking White House as president-elect"
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: