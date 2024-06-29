Trump says Russia and China will not be US enemies if US has "smart president"

Donald Trump has said that if the US has a "smart president", countries such as Russia, China and North Korea (DPRK) will cease to be enemies of the United States.

Source: Trump during a campaign rally in Virginia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking to a crowd of his supporters, Trump said that the above-mentioned countries do not respect current US President Joe Biden.

"We have enemies on the outside – China, Russia, North Korea. But they're not really enemies if you have a smart president. They're not enemies, you’ll make them do great," Trump said.

He also reiterated that he would be able to resolve the war between Ukraine and Russia after his election victory and would do so before he entered the White House, although he did not explain how.

Background:

During the debate on Thursday, Trump said that the conditions put forward by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, supposedly as a condition for ending the war against Ukraine waged by Russia, were unacceptable.

It is also worth noting that Trump's advisers presented him with their plan to end the war in Ukraine. It outlines that Trump may cut off military aid to Ukraine if it refuses to hold peace talks, while Moscow will be warned that any refusal to negotiate will lead to increased support for Kyiv.

Trump's headquarters said that the priority of his potential second term would be to end Russia’s war against Ukraine as soon as possible.

