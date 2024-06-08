All Sections
One Ukrainian brigade holds back three Russian brigades on Pokrovsk front

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 June 2024, 09:30
One Ukrainian brigade holds back three Russian brigades on Pokrovsk front
A soldier. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Ground Forces have reported that soldiers from the 47th Mechanised Brigade are holding back at least three Russian combat brigades on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: Ukrainian Ground Forces

Details: The Ukrainian Ground Forces noted that the Russians are not reducing the pace of their assault actions and the Pokrovsk front is the epicentre of the fighting. 

Quote: "Here, the enemy is trying to advance into the depths of our territory. Soldiers of the 47th Mechanised Brigade are holding back at least three Russian combat brigades.

With huge reserves of manpower, the Russians quickly replenish their huge losses and throw [new soldiers] into battle again and again. The fighting does not cease for a moment."

