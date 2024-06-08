All Sections
Russians moving troops from Kherson Oblast to Kharkiv front, Ukrainian resistance says

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 June 2024, 15:22
Russians moving troops from Kherson Oblast to Kharkiv front, Ukrainian resistance says
A Russian soldier. Photo: Russian newspaper Izvestia

Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC), created by the Special Operations Forces (SOF), has reported that the Russians are moving their units from Kherson Oblast to the Kharkiv front.

Source: the NRC

Details: It is noted that the Russians are also sending their drone operators on "business trips" (redeploying them from Ukraine's south to north).

At the same time, Russian forces have increased the number of personnel in the Vasily Margelov Volunteer Battalion, which consists of collaborators and traitors of Ukraine, to fill in their losses.

During mandatory updates of their personal details at "military enlistment offices", locals are being urged to sign military contracts and threatened with forced mobilisation.

Quote: "This is yet another crime by the occupiers, who are recruiting the local population for the war against their homeland.

The National Resistance Center urges everyone to report the enemy [actions] so that everyone is held accountable for their crimes. We also urge you not to waste your life by serving the invaders but to sabotage the orders of the Russians."

Subjects: Kherson OblastKharkiv Oblastoccupationwar
