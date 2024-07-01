All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro: 7 people injured, including a teenager – photos

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 1 July 2024, 09:52
Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro: 7 people injured, including a teenager – photos
Aftermath of Russian overnight attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russian army fired ballistic missiles on Dnipro on the night of 30 June-1 July, injuring seven people, including a 15-year-old boy.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Explosions occurred in Dnipro overnight. The enemy used ballistic missiles. As a result of the Russian attack, seven people were injured in the city. Among them is a 15-year-old boy. One woman was hospitalised, while the rest will be treated on an outpatient basis."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of Russian overnight attack.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russia reportedly also damaged private and multi-storey residential buildings, a shop and cars. Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war.

 
Aftermath of Russian overnight attack.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Background: 

  • Several explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro at around 02:00 on the night of 30 June – 1 July.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dniproattack
Advertisement:

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

Kyiv declares Tuesday, 9 July a day of mourning

All News
Dnipro
Russian nighttime missile attack damages supermarket and shatters dozens of windows in Dnipro – photos
Several explosions rock Dnipro
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
RECENT NEWS
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
01:43
Russian authorities recommend residents of Belgorod take children out of region because of attacks – photos
00:59
White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: