Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro: 7 people injured, including a teenager – photos

The Russian army fired ballistic missiles on Dnipro on the night of 30 June-1 July, injuring seven people, including a 15-year-old boy.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Explosions occurred in Dnipro overnight. The enemy used ballistic missiles. As a result of the Russian attack, seven people were injured in the city. Among them is a 15-year-old boy. One woman was hospitalised, while the rest will be treated on an outpatient basis."

Aftermath of Russian overnight attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russia reportedly also damaged private and multi-storey residential buildings, a shop and cars. Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war.

Aftermath of Russian overnight attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Background:

Several explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro at around 02:00 on the night of 30 June – 1 July.

