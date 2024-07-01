Russian nighttime missile attack damages supermarket and shatters dozens of windows in Dnipro – photos
Monday, 1 July 2024, 06:09
A supermarket was damaged as a result of an explosion in the city of Dnipro on the night of 30 June - 1 July.
Source: Suspilne. Dnipro
Details: Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.
The ceiling in the supermarket's trading hall was destroyed and shops nearby were also damaged.
Windows in houses at the epicentre of the explosion were damaged.
Background:
Several explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro at around 02:00 on the night of 30 June - 1 July.
