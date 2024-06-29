Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive

Search and rescue operations following the Russian strike on the Dnipro apartment building on 28 June. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Two residents of the apartment block that was damaged in the Russian attack on the city of Dnipro on 28 June who were considered missing appeared to be alive and contacted officials.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Two residents of the Dnipro apartment block that was damaged in yesterday’s attack contacted officials, a mother and her son. Fortunately, they are alright. They weren’t home when the tragedy occurred. The whereabouts of another several people remain unknown.

Search and rescue operations continue. Emergency workers are dismantling the destroyed elements of construction."

Details: Lysak also said that Russian forces attacked Nikopol and the Pokrovske and Myrove hromadas on Saturday, 29 June. A 54-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound to his leg as a result of the Russian attacks. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Background:

The Russian army launched a missile strike on a nine-storey building in the city of Dnipro.

One person was reported killed and 12 more injured.

