Russian drone strikes Beryslav, seriously wounding 94-year-old woman

On 12 July, the Russian forces targeted Beryslav in Kherson Oblast using a drone; a 94-year-old woman was injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army used a drone to strike Beryslav.

The enemy injured a 94-year-old local who was inside a building. She suffered shrapnel wounds to her body, a concussion, an explosive and traumatic brain injury, and lost a portion of her lower limb."

Details: According to the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, the seriously injured civilian was transported to the hospital. Now, the doctors are trying to save her life.

