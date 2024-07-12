West uncovers Russia's plans to conduct sabotage operations and murder of notable supporters of Ukraine

Western special services have uncovered Russia’s plans of murder, arson and other sabotage operations in Europe against the companies and people connected with support for Ukrainian soldiers, including Armin Papperger, CEO of the Rheinmetall armament production concern.

Source: an anonymous Western official cited by АР, as reported by European Pravda

Details: AP’s source said that Russia’s plans include recruitment of criminals from other countries to carry out the attacks. The official specified that one of such attacks was planned against Papperger.

The source refused to provide any details about other actions of Moscow.

AP states that European leaders discussed the fight against the escalation of hybrid attacks, which they blame on Russia and its allies, at the NATO summit in Washington this week.

These attacks include recent fires at industrial and commercial facilities in Lithuania, Poland, the UK, Germany and other countries, as well as the migration pressure initiated by Minsk and Moscow.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, also confirmed that the Alliance identified a large-scale coordinated hybrid campaign which Russia had started simultaneously against a number of NATO member states.

In April the German authorities arrested two citizens of Russian-German origin on suspicion of the preparation of sabotage attacks, including those against US military facilities, with the aim of undermining the military support for Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that Germany had facilitated the highest level of protection for Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, after the Russian attempted to assassinate him was revealed.

