Russia drops over 30 guided bombs on Kharkiv Oblast; civilian group hits a mine

The Russians have launched 32 guided bombs on Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, causing destruction.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: At night, the Russians attacked the village of Zavadske, damaging a house, garage, outbuildings and windows.

On Saturday, a 68-year-old woman was injured during an attack on Vovchansk.

At noon, the Russians struck the village of Odnorobivka in Bohodukhiv district with two drones.

The strikes took place while Ukrposhta (Ukrainian Postal Service) employees were delivering pensions to the local population via a mobile post office. One vehicle was destroyed, and another was damaged.

In the morning, a group of civilians triggered a mine during evacuation via a forest belt in Starytsia. In total, six people were injured: three men aged 30, 48, and 52 were diagnosed with acute stress reactions; two men aged 18 and 63 and a 43-year-old woman sustained blast injuries.

