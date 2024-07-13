Ukraine's spy chief believes Russians will attack Ukraine from north again

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, believes that Russia will attempt to attack Ukraine's territory from the north in the coming months.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Ukrainian news magazine NV

Quote from Budanov: "You know, this situation feels a bit like a joke to me. For two years, when everyone was yelling that there was going to be an attack from the north, we insisted it wouldn't happen. Nothing happened. The moment we said there would be an attack from the north, everyone started questioning, 'Maybe it won't happen after all?'

It will! It is already happening."

Details: Budanov stated this "emphatically and firmly", the journalists said, but he did not specify whether he was referring to the Sumy or Chernihiv fronts.

Quote from Budanov: "If I start answering that question, we’ll provoke panic. Let's just say that there are problems, and they tend to get worse.

There is no catastrophe, but it’s impossible not to see the problems. I’ve already told someone from the Western press: I won’t have much good news this year, unfortunately."

