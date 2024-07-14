All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 14 July 2024, 04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
Photo: Getty Images

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) observe that Iran and Russia continue to demonstrate a commitment to deepen bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation.

Source: ISW

Details: The analysts point out that Russia and Iran continue to exhibit a strong commitment to enhancing their bilateral relations and expanding multilateral cooperation.

Advertisement:

Iran's newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian, wrote an article in the Tehran Times, lauding the People's Republic of China and Russia for their support during "challenging times".

Pezeshkian referred to Russia as Iran's "valued strategic ally and neighbour" and emphasised that his administration would prioritise and extend bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Russia.

He also underscored that Iran "seeks peace" between Russia and Ukraine and is willing to support efforts aimed at achieving this peace.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador to Iran, Alexei Dedov, affirmed that Russia will continue the same strategic path with Iran under Pezeshkian's leadership as it did under the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Dedov indicated that Russia is receptive to considering peace mediation proposals from Iran, although Russian leader Vladimir Putin has recently rejected the idea of any third-party mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

Additionally, Dedov revealed that Russia and Iran plan to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in the "foreseeable future", though he did not provide a specific timeframe for this agreement.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 13 July:

  • Ukraine's Security Service (SSU) reportedly conducted successful drone strikes against an oil depot near Tsimlyansk, Rostov Oblast on the morning of 13 July.
  • Russia and Iran continue to signal their commitment to deepening bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation.
  • A detained Russian businessman and a Russian military official who were reportedly connected to detained former Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov recently died on the same day.
  • Armenian border guards, cooperating with Russian authorities, reportedly detained a Russian citizen in Yerevan, likely as part of a continued Kremlin effort to assert political power over Armenia and challenge Armenia's sovereignty amid deteriorating Russian-Armenian relations.
  • Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions near Kupiansk and Svatove, and Russian forces recently advanced near Kreminna, Toretsk and Avdiivka and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area.
  • The Russian military continues efforts to improve training capacity.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: IranRussiaISW
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Iran
Iranian man walking in T-shirt with Ukrainian flag and coat of arms fined in Moscow
Iran supplied Russia with latest Qaem-5 guided aerial bombs – video
Helicopter with Iranian President on board crashes due to "technical failure" – media
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: