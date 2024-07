Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast

The aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 40 times over the course of Saturday, 13 July, deploying unguided air-to-surface missiles and bombs in these attacks.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Ninety explosions occurred. Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under fire." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Russian forces dropped explosives from drones and launched 6 unguided air-to-surface missiles from helicopters to attack Khotin hromada, causing a total of 12 explosions there.

Krasnopillia hromada suffered two FPV drone attacks and was shelled; the Russians also deployed a drone to drop explosives on the hromada, where a total of 11 explosions occurred.

Russian forces also dropped 13 air-dropped mines on Shalyhyne hromada, and deployed FPV drones and mortars to attack Myropillia hromada, causing 15 explosions there.

Two explosions occurred in Vorozhba hromada as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack, and eight in Esman hromada following Russian mortar and FPV drone attacks.

Russian forces deployed FPV drones, 10 unguided air-to-surface missiles, and mortars to attack Velyka Pysarivka hromada, and also dropped explosives from drones, causing a total of 14 explosions there.

One explosion occurred in Hlukhiv hromada and two in Seredyna-Buda hromada as a result of Russian FPV drone attacks.

Two Russian air-dropped mines and an FPV drone attack caused explosions in Yunakivka hromada.

Two explosions also occurred in Bilopillia hromada after Russian drones dropped explosives on the area.

