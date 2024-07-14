All Sections
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 14 July 2024, 07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 373 times over the course of Saturday, 13 July, deploying 150 drones of different types and injuring one civilian.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "One civilian was injured in Russian attacks on the Vasylivka district.

Over the course of the day, occupation forces carried out 373 attacks on 11 settlements."

Details: Fedorov also said that 150 Russian drones of different types attacked Yurkivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

Russian forces also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to attack Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and Robotyne.

The Russians also shelled Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Plavni, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Levadne and Huliapilske 209 times.

"We received nine reports about residential buildings and infrastructure facilities being damaged or destroyed," Fedorov said.

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastdroneswar
