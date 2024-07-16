Two Russian Shahed drones have flown into Belarus since start of day, aircraft scrambled

Two Shahed drones launched by the Russians infiltrated Belarusian airspace on 16 July, with one of them having flown more than 300 km.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The Shahed kamikaze drone, which entered Belarusian airspace at 08:40 heading towards Naroulia, is now likely to have reached Mogilev. At 09:15, a Su-30 fighter jet of the Belarusian Air Force had been scrambled from Baranovichi airfield to intercept it, while a Mi-24 helicopter had been scrambled from Machulishchy airfield at 09:10."

Details: Analysts report that the drone is circling over Belarus and has flown over 300 km in total. This is the fourth kamikaze drone to enter Belarusian airspace since 11 July, and the second on 16 July alone.

Earlier on the night of 15-16 July, another Shahed drone entered Belarus near the village of Belaya Soroka within the territory of the Palieski Radiation and Ecological Reserve, moving northward towards Chojniki. The UAV then turned southeast, bypassed Brahin, and headed towards the town of Kamaryn.

It left Belarus and re-entered Ukrainian territory at 05:00. Ukraine’s Air Forces reported on Tuesday that from the evening of 15 July to the morning of 16 July, their air defence systems had "destroyed two Shahed attack UAVs, while two other Shahed drones were lost within Belarusian airspace".

