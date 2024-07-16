All Sections
Ukrainian troops withdraw from Krynky in Kherson Oblast

Tetyana Oliynyk, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 16 July 2024, 21:30
Ukrainian troops withdraw from Krynky in Kherson Oblast
The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: Deepstate

Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the village of Krynky on the left (eastern) bank of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukraine's Marine Corps; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster, with reference to a source in the defence forces

Details: The military reports that this happened several weeks ago.

Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that the Russians had occupied the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

Background: 

Ukrainian troops gained a foothold in Krynky in October 2023. Since then, the Russian forces have tried to drive the Ukrainian forces out of Krynky almost every day, as regularly mentioned in the daily reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

