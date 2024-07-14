All Sections
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 14 July 2024, 00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
The village of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast. Photo: DeepState

DeepState analysts have reported that Russian troops have occupied the village of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has launched a large-scale assault on the northern part of the village this morning [13 July – ed.]. The enemy forces were considerable, and we have information about two companies of personnel.

The reasons for and circumstances of such a defensive collapse are being established."

Details: Analysts added that the Russians had advanced near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha and Makiivka. Fighting continues in Zalizne and Klishchiivka.

Background: Last August, Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister, reported that Ukrainian defenders had liberated Urozhaine.

Donetsk Oblast
