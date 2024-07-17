All Sections
Nearly 100 combat clashes recorded on battlefield in Ukraine today – Ukraine's General Staff report

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 17 July 2024, 17:01
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On Wednesday 17 July, the Russian forces were mostly engaged on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Kharkiv fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 16:00 on 17 July

Quote: "Today, the number of clashes has increased to almost a hundred, there have been 99 recorded as of now."

Details: According to reports, there were fifteen combat clashes on the Kharkiv front since the start of the day. All of the Russians’ resources were directed at storming Vovchansk and Hlyboke. The Russians also stepped up their assault activities on the Kupiansk front.

There have been 17 attacks on the Toretsk front, while 21 combat clashes were recorded on the Pokrovsk front. 

Additionally, the Russians carried out assaults on the Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Vremivka and Orikhiv fronts.

Additionally, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, "the invaders twice unsuccessfully tried to squeeze the Ukrainian soldiers from their positions" on the established bridgeheads on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro river.

Background: Russian troops have attacked on 11 fronts over the past day, with the most active fighting occurring on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where 24 and 23 assaults took place respectively. A total of 112 combat clashes have occurred throughout the day.

war
