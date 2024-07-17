Russians attacking most actively on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, 112 combat clashes at front

Russian troops have attacked on 11 fronts over the past day, with the most active fighting occurring on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where 24 and 23 assaults took place respectively. A total of 112 combat clashes have occurred throughout the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 17 July

Details: On the Kharkiv front, seven combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, nine attacks occurred throughout the day. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assault actions near the settlements of Synkivka, Andriivka, Pishchane, Berestove and Stepova Novoselivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiivka and Nevske nine times.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian assaults near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Vyimka, Pereizne and Pivnichne.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Opytne seven times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians launched 11 attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne, New-York and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 Russian assaults near the settlements of Prohres, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske. The Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to push Ukrainian units from their positions there. The highest concentration of Russian attacks was near the village of Novooleksandrivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces repelled 23 attacks near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched six assaults on Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane.

On the Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts, the Russians persisted in their attempts to push Ukrainian units from their positions. Four Russian attacks near the settlements of Marfopil, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka were unsuccessful.

On the Prydniprovske front, one Russian assault action occurred near the village of Kozachi Laheri.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities, bombarding settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting the Russians along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

