Russians strike Kherson Oblast, injuring 62-year-old man
Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 19:38
The Russians attacked the settlement of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 17 July, injuring a civilian man.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The occupying forces struck Antonivka in the evening. A man aged 62 was injured.
The injured man turned to hospital with a facial injury. The doctors provided him with assistance. He will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis."
