Russians strike Kherson Oblast, injuring 62-year-old man

The Russians attacked the settlement of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 17 July, injuring a civilian man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The occupying forces struck Antonivka in the evening. A man aged 62 was injured.

Advertisement:

The injured man turned to hospital with a facial injury. The doctors provided him with assistance. He will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis."

Support UP or become our patron!