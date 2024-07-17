All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike Kherson Oblast, injuring 62-year-old man

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 17 July 2024, 19:38
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, injuring 62-year-old man
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked the settlement of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 17 July, injuring a civilian man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The occupying forces struck Antonivka in the evening. A man aged 62 was injured.

Advertisement:

The injured man turned to hospital with a facial injury.  The doctors provided him with assistance. He will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastattackwar
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
Kherson Oblast
Special entry and exit regime to be implemented in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast
Ukrainian troops withdraw from Krynky in Kherson Oblast
Russian drone attacks repair crew in Antonivka, Kherson Oblast, injuring one worker
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: