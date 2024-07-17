All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy signs decree on Ukraine's new maritime security strategy

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 17 July 2024, 20:19
Zelenskyy signs decree on Ukraine's new maritime security strategy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defence Council on Ukraine's new maritime security strategy.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening video address on 17 July 

Quote: "This document takes into account the security modifications and innovations that we have implemented, particularly in the Black Sea, during the development of our forces. This is a modern strategy that we are executing with our partners. In the near future, I plan to explore the specifics of this strategy with them. With those who, like us, seek stable security in their regions and around the world."

Advertisement:

Details: Furthermore, Zelenskyy stated that on Wednesday, he met with the President's Office's foreign policy team and the Foreign Ministry to discuss working with partners.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyBlack Seawar
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy proposes to strip state awards from supporters of Russia
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss Russian plans, equipment for brigades, and weapons production
Zelenskyy reshuffles Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: