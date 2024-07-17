Zelenskyy signs decree on Ukraine's new maritime security strategy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defence Council on Ukraine's new maritime security strategy.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening video address on 17 July

Quote: "This document takes into account the security modifications and innovations that we have implemented, particularly in the Black Sea, during the development of our forces. This is a modern strategy that we are executing with our partners. In the near future, I plan to explore the specifics of this strategy with them. With those who, like us, seek stable security in their regions and around the world."

Details: Furthermore, Zelenskyy stated that on Wednesday, he met with the President's Office's foreign policy team and the Foreign Ministry to discuss working with partners.

