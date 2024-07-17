All Sections
788 Ukrainian soldiers who defended Krynky in Kherson Oblast missing in action

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 17 July 2024, 21:37
Screenshot: Deep State Map

Police say 788 Ukrainian soldiers were reported missing in action during the defence operation in the village of Krynky, on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, during the period from October 2023 to the end of June in 2024.

Source: Slidsvto.Info

Details: Fighting with the Russians is reportedly ongoing on the islands near Krynky.

Slidstvo.Info spoke to about a dozen sailors, boatmen and medics from various marine brigades who were either in Krynky themselves or transported people there.

Most of them said the defence of Krynky was an extremely tough mission with limited resources from the very beginning.

"It was especially difficult going there in October for the winter," one of the officers who took part in the operation said.

Some of those who took part in the landing at Krynky believe that it would have initially been possible to defend the village and try to extend the foothold, but when the village was completely destroyed and not even the ruins of it were left at the end of winter, holding these positions became a "one-way trip" for many, even though Slidstvo.Info managed to find some people who had fought in Krynky three times.

The journalists learned from the police how many Ukrainian soldiers have been reported missing in action in Krynky alone.

The search for the 788 people reported missing there from October 2023 to the end of June 2024 is ongoing. The number of fallen soldiers whose bodies were taken out and eventually properly buried is significantly lower – 262 defenders over the same period.

