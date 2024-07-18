Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 16 Russian Shahed UAVs and 2 missiles overnight

A total of 16 Shahed UAVs and 2 missiles have been destroyed. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainian air defence units shot down all 16 Russian-launched Shahed loitering munitions and two air-to-surface missiles on the night of Thursday, 17-18 July.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Details: On the night of 17-18 July 2024, the Russians reportedly launched 16 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions from Russia's Kursk Oblast and three guided missiles from the south: two Kh-59/Kh-69s and one Kh-35.

The general noted that Ukrainian Radio-Technical Troops detected and tracked 19 aerial targets. Mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces, anti-aircraft missile units from Ukraine's Air Force, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

The defenders of the skies managed to shoot down all 16 Shaheds and two Kh-59 guided missiles in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts.

Quote: "Most of the targets have been destroyed on the eastern front in the area of responsibility of Air Command Skhid (East).

Thank you, soldiers, for your combat performance!"

