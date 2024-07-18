Total of 144 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Toretsk front

The Russians have been attacking along the entire front line in Ukraine, most actively on the Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kharkiv fronts. A total of 144 combat clashes have occurred over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 18 July

Quote: "According to updated information, the enemy had launched two missile strikes and 67 airstrikes, using 104 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements. [The enemy] also fired 4,605 times, including 94 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems."

Details: The settlements of Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Mali Prokhody, Starytsia and Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Terny, Lyman, Makiivka, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Dobropillia, Pivnichne, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Umanske, Pokrovsk, Zhelanne, Prohres, Arkhanhelske, Katerynivka, Urozhaine and Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast); as well as Huliaipole, Lobkove, Rivnopil, Kamianske and Piatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) came under Russian airstrikes.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force and Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment, two command posts, an air defence system, four radar stations, electronic warfare stations and two other important targets belonging to the Russians over the past day.

"The total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,130 personnel killed and wounded. Ukrainian warriors also destroyed or damaged seven tanks, 12 armoured combat vehicles, 54 artillery systems, 50 tactical UAVs, 92 vehicles and seven units of special equipment," the General Staff noted.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued their offensive and assault operations, resulting in 20 combat clashes, all near the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk. The Russians actively deployed bomber aircraft for strikes.

On the Kupiansk front, the number of attacks increased to 11. Ukrainian forces repelled all Russian assault actions near the settlements of Synkivka, Novoosykove, Andriivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops stopped 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torske and in Serebrianka Forest.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 Russian assaults. The Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Rozdolivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six Russian attempts to break through the defence. The Russians concentrated their main efforts, supported by aircraft, near the city of Chasiv Yar.

Over the past day, the Russians continued to be active on the Toretsk front, attacking Ukrainian defenders' positions near the settlements of Pivnichne and New-York 29 times and launching guided bomb airstrikes.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 26 Russian assaults and attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Karlivka, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka, where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to push Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces stopped Russian attacks near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 12 times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched three assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Novodarivka.

On the Orikhiv front, seven combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka. In addition, the Russians launched about a hundred unguided rockets toward the settlement of Huliaipole, Lobkove, Rivnopil, Kamianske and Piatykhatky.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians continue to try to push Ukraine’s defence forces units from their positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. The General Staff noted that five Russian attacks were unsuccessful.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

"On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts, the invaders are maintaining their military presence, bombarding settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation and conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities in Ukraine," the General Staff concluded.

