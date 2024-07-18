All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Serbian President meets Zelenskyy, says how important peace is for him

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 18 July 2024, 17:29
Serbian President meets Zelenskyy, says how important peace is for him
Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the European Political Community Summit in the United Kingdom.

Source: Vučić and Zelenskyy on social media, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: In an Instagram post, Vučić stated that he had a "good meeting" with Zelenskyy and discussed "all of the challenges and crucial concerns facing Serbia and Ukraine, as well as Europe and the rest of the world".

Advertisement:

Quote: "I stressed the importance of restoring peace and stability on our continent and reiterated that this can only be achieved through dialogue and political solutions," he added.

Zelenskyy, in turn, stated that he discussed "security issues and bilateral relations development" with Serbia's president, and thanked him for attending the first Global Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy and Vučić previously met in February of this year during the Ukraine Southeast Europe Summit in Albania.

Advertisement:

The fact that Belgrade is Russia's traditional ally in the Balkans contributes to Ukraine-Serbia tensions.

Serbia refuses to accept EU sanctions against Moscow, but, according to unofficial reports, sells arms to Ukraine through intermediaries.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Serbia
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
Serbia
Ukraine receives €800 million worth of Serbian ammunition through third countries
Ukrainian Foreign Minister and First Lady Zelenska makes first visit to Belgrade – photos
Western intelligence believes Russia used Serbian agent to infiltrate EU bodies – Politico
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: