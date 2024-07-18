Serbian President meets Zelenskyy, says how important peace is for him

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the European Political Community Summit in the United Kingdom.

Source: Vučić and Zelenskyy on social media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In an Instagram post, Vučić stated that he had a "good meeting" with Zelenskyy and discussed "all of the challenges and crucial concerns facing Serbia and Ukraine, as well as Europe and the rest of the world".

Quote: "I stressed the importance of restoring peace and stability on our continent and reiterated that this can only be achieved through dialogue and political solutions," he added.

Zelenskyy, in turn, stated that he discussed "security issues and bilateral relations development" with Serbia's president, and thanked him for attending the first Global Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy and Vučić previously met in February of this year during the Ukraine Southeast Europe Summit in Albania.

The fact that Belgrade is Russia's traditional ally in the Balkans contributes to Ukraine-Serbia tensions.

Serbia refuses to accept EU sanctions against Moscow, but, according to unofficial reports, sells arms to Ukraine through intermediaries.

