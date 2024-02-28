All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit

Ukrainska Pravda, European PravdaWednesday, 28 February 2024, 21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
Aleksandar Vučić and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

During the Ukraine-South-East Europe summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who is known for his strong ties to Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Vučić for Serbia's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as their humanitarian and financial assistance and shelter for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

Advertisement:

"I noted the importance of Serbia's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula. We coordinated further contacts in order to expand global support for the formula. I informed President Vučić about the current situation at the front," Zelenskyy said.

He added that they also talked about "political and security challenges in Eastern Europe."

At the same time, Vučić stated that he would not allow references to sanctions against Russia in the summit's final declaration.

Background:

  • On the sidelines of the summit, Zelenskyy met with Montenegro's president and Croatia's prime minister, discussing the possibility of joint weapons production.
  • Serbia and Croatia recently engaged in a diplomatic dispute over Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • Vučić boasted of receiving another shipment of Russian weapons in mid-February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyySerbiaUkrainePeace Formula
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Zelenskyy
Servant of People party will not appeal to Ukrainian Constitutional Court regarding Zelenskyy's legitimacy
Zelenskyy discusses joint arms production with Croatian prime minister
Zelenskyy comments on Macron's idea on sending troops to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: