Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 19 July 2024, 06:24
Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN
Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine’s President’s Office

CNN has reported that former President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are scheduled to have a phone call on Friday, 19 July, as reported by two sources familiar with the plans.

Source: CNN with references to the sources

Details: This call will be their first conversation since Trump left the White House and will take place amid European concerns about what Trump's policy on the war in Ukraine will be if he wins the presidential election in November.

One of the sources warned that schedules often change. They said discussions about a suitable time for the call between the Republican Party's presidential candidate and the Ukrainian president have been ongoing for some time.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he could settle the war in Ukraine in one day. How he plans to achieve peace is still unclear.

Background:

  • The issue of Russia's war in Ukraine was raised during the debate between President Joe Biden and Trump, leading to a verbal clash between the opponents.
  • In addition, Trump said the proposals put forward by Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin as conditions for ending the war against Ukraine waged by Russia were "not acceptable".

