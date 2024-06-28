All Sections
Trump rejects Putin's proposals about ending war against Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 28 June 2024, 07:12
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has said during a debate with current US President Joe Biden that the proposals put forward by Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin as conditions for ending the war against Ukraine waged by Russia are "not acceptable."

Source: European Pravda with reference to CNN

Details: Trump initially evaded answering the journalist's question about Putin's conditions, but she asked again later: "Are Putin's terms acceptable to you?"

Quote from Trump: "No, they [Putin's proposals – ed.] are not acceptable."

More details: Trump reiterated that he would end the war in Ukraine if re-elected, as he regularly does on the campaign trail, but did not provide any specifics on how he would do so.

Background:

On 14 June, Putin made up new "conditions for the start of peace talks": Ukrainian troops must withdraw from all four Ukrainian oblasts (Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk), and Kyiv must declare that it had no plans to join NATO.

It is also worth noting that Trump's advisers presented him with their plan to end the war in Ukraine. It outlines that Trump may cut off military aid to Ukraine if it refuses to hold peace talks, while Moscow will be warned that any refusal to negotiate will lead to increased support for Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

