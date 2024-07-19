All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine has great strategy for waging war against Russia, NATO general says

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 19 July 2024, 11:44
Ukraine has great strategy for waging war against Russia, NATO general says
General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe. Photo: Getty Images

General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, has stated that Ukraine has a "great strategy" for waging war against Russia, although the course of hostilities is becoming increasingly challenging to predict.

Source: Voice of America, citing General Cavoli during a discussion at the Aspen Institute, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He stressed that the course of the war would depend on the ability to "generate force", particularly which side will be able to accumulate "high-quality force fastest and take advantage of that while they have a window of opportunity".

Advertisement:

The general noted that Ukrainians are currently generating such force and skilfully building their strategy: "The Ukrainians, right now, for these past few months, have been focused on defending what they have in the east, denying Russia the free use of Crimea and southern Ukraine to attack Ukraine, preserving their access to the Black Sea and generating force. So I think they've got a great strategy."

Cavoli said a key part of Ukraine's "force generation" now depends on the EU and NATO: "That's going to require us to generate and produce more equipment than we were contemplating perhaps two years ago."

The general stressed that "the outcome on the ground in Ukraine is vital to future European and global security", adding that the world should "not be under any illusions" about the end of the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"At the end of the conflict [war – ed.] in Ukraine, however it concludes, we are going to have a very big Russia problem. We are going to have a situation where Russia is reconstituting its force, is located on the borders of NATO, is led by largely the same people as it is right now, is convinced that we are the adversary, and is very, very angry," the general said, adding that the West should be prepared for this.

Background:

  • Earlier, Cavoli noted that NATO countries were "ready for collective territorial defence" but needed more military equipment.
  • For his part, General Eirik Kristoffersen, the Head of Norwegian Armed Forces, believes that the NATO ‘window of opportunity’ to prepare for a possible confrontation with Russia has shrunk to two to three years.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOwarRussia
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
NATO
NATO appoints special representative in Ukraine
NATO will expand its presence in Ukraine, focusing on preparation for membership
Stoltenberg on Poland potentially shooting down missiles over Ukraine: NATO will not be involved in the conflict
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: