National Guard aircraft strike 6 Russian strongpoints in a week

Ukraine’s National Guard aircraft continue to strike the Russians accurately: among the targets destroyed this week are Russian company strongpoints, shelters, and clusters of manpower.

Source: Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Acting Head of the Department of Planning of the Chief Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), as reported by NGU’s press office

Quote: "The National Guard's aircraft continue to destroy the enemy. Over the week, 30 combat sorties were conducted to inflict damage on the enemy, targeting enemy personnel 23 times. Six strongpoints and 14 places used for shelter and evacuation of enemy personnel were hit."

Details: Additionally, Urshalovych said the National Guard's unmanned aircraft conducted 19 sorties for reconnaissance and detection of Russian equipment. As a result, on the Lyman and Kherson fronts, two self-propelled artillery systems, two tanks, nine guns, four armoured combat vehicles, and 42 units of equipment were identified. Artillery units of Ukraine’s defence forces targeted the detected positions.

