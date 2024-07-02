Russians attack on 11 fronts, with almost 200 combat clashes in a day – Ukraine's General Staff

A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian forces have attacked on 11 fronts over the past day, with the most intense number of battles on the Pokrovsk front. A total of 189 combat clashes have occurred.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 2 July

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, continued offensive (assault) actions. In total, there were 13 combat clashes near the settlements of Lyptsi, Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

On the Kupiansk front, 17 combat clashes occurred over the day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled the Russian attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove and Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 Russian assault attempts near the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Torske (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 21 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Ivano-Darivka, Spirne and Vyimka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attempts to break through the defences near the settlements of Klishchiivka and Nove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 28 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne, Zalizne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 49 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokil, Voskhod, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka, where the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 10 times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 14 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vodiane, Makarivka and Urzhaine (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Orikhiv front, three combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians continue trying to push Ukrainian units out of positions on their bridgeheads. All nine Russian attacks were unsuccessful.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities, attacking settlements from Russian Federation territory and increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along Ukraine's state border.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are continuing to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian occupation forces, draining them along the entire line of contact.

